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Home / Jalandhar / Networking firm directors accused of duping people of Rs 24 lakh, case registered

Networking firm directors accused of duping people of Rs 24 lakh, case registered

Directors of Ugen Home Solutions Private Limited collected money from people

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Garhshankar, Updated At : 03:31 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a case against the directors of a networking company following a complaint alleging a fraud of around Rs 24 lakh in the name of investment.

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Ram Pal, a resident of Hajipur village, alleged in his complaint, submitted to the police on August 24 that the directors of Ugen Home Solutions Private Limited collected money from him and several other people by promising good returns through the company’s networking business.

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According to the complaint, company directors Parvinder Singh and Husan Lal visited Ram Pal’s house in May 2024 and explained the company’s business model. They allegedly assured him that he could earn good returns by investing money and enrolling more people in the network. Ram Pal said his wife, Sunita Devi, initially deposited Rs 1,000 online, after which she was issued ID No. 53739. She was allegedly asked to make regular monthly investments.

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He alleged that several people, including Sunita Devi, Mamta Rani, Arvinder Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, were subsequently linked to his ID, and the money deposited by them was also collected through the network.

The complainant alleged that the accused did not provide receipts despite repeated requests and continued to ask him to enrol more people to increase his returns. He claimed that the total amount deposited by people linked to his ID had reached around Rs 24 lakh.

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When he demanded the money back, the accused allegedly gave him a written undertaking on April 27, 2026, promising to return the amount within five to six months. However, the complainant alleged that they later refused to honour the undertaking and threatened him when he demanded repayment.

The complainant further claimed that several other people had submitted separate complaints against the same company and its directors at the Garhshankar police station on August 24. Those named in the complaints include Paramjit Kaur, Veena Rani, Kulwinder Singh, Rajni Bala, Satwinder Kaur, Neelam Devi, Radhey Shyam and Rakesh Kumar.

SHO Gagandeep Singh Sekhon said, “A case has been registered. The role of the company, financial transactions and the alleged networking business are being investigated.”

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