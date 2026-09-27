Never say no, not at 60 or 90

Some dreams are postponed until there is more time. And some are abandoned altogether — not because we no longer want them, but because we have begun to believe they belong to a younger version of ourselves.

But Ann Mukerjee lived differently.

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Born in November 1931, Ann spent much of her life resisting the idea that age, circumstance or convention should decide the limits of her world. She was always a traveller. Over the years, she made her way through much of India and travelled across countries in Southeast Asia, Europe and East Africa, as well as Guatemala. Travel was not something she saved for special occasions or treated as an item on a bucket list. It was simply part of how she moved through life — with curiosity, independence and a willingness to see what lay beyond the familiar.

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In her sixties when most people slow down, Ann packed for Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti, terrain rough enough to test travellers half her age. That journey became ‘On a High’, the book she wrote in her nineties. But the trip wasn’t an aberration. It was simply Ann being Ann. Jigmed Namgyal of Ladakh’s royal Namgyal dynasty, who first met her in Lahaul, described Ann as having “something mystical and magical” about her — “a wonderful glow and captivating smile”. He recalled that even at the most difficult times, she found the strength to travel through the Trans-Himalayas, finding “inner solace in fresh mountain air, the magical sunsets and vastness of the landscape”.

That spirit, it seems, had been there since childhood. As a child, when her pet rabbit died, she heard that Mahatma Gandhi — a man people were calling a miracle-worker — had come to town. She picked up the dead rabbit, walked straight up to him, and asked if he’d bring it back to life.

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She never got her miracle that day. But for the rest of her life, Ann rarely waited for the impossible to become possible. She simply found a way to go after it.

Her niece Vinita Kohli remembers one of Ann’s earlier journeys. Decades before she wrote ‘On a High’, Ann and a friend set off to travel through Rajasthan and Gujarat, at a time when two young women travelling on their own was far from ordinary. Born to an English mother and an Indian father, Ann looked like a foreigner. “Once their car broke down during the journey, and when the village women saw her, they got excited on meeting a firangi,” recalls Vinita. “They dressed Ann and her friend in local clothes and jewellery, and before long the two were dancing with the whole village. The car was soon fixed and they were back on the road.”

It is the kind of story that could easily have ended with the broken-down car. Instead, what remains is the whole experience — the unexpected detour, strangers who became friends, and her willingness to enter a world that was not her own and simply see where it led. For Vinita, this was the woman she grew up knowing — not just as an aunt, but as her ‘guru and mentor.’ “She always lived on her own terms.”

Everything about her was an adventure even when the circumstances were no longer hers to choose. Ann was diagnosed with cancer three times. Through each episode, she remained fiercely clear about one thing: wanting to make her own choices about the treatment and how to go through the process. When doctors advised surgery, Ann listened to their advice and ultimately chose not to go ahead with it. “It’s my body. I will tell you what I want,” Ann had said. “She took it in her stride. She was a fighter and a survivor,” Vinita recalls.

Yet even in these tough moments, what Ann wanted to pass on was not a lesson about illness or resilience. “She always told me never to be afraid,” Vinita says. “She wanted us to believe in ourselves, to know that we could stand on our own feet and make our own way no matter what the circumstances.”

There was another side to Ann, known only to those who knew her well. Her granddaughter Rhea recalls her Nani with much fondness. “She regarded every child around her worth investing in. She was a strong believer in education for everyone. Every single child around her — whether the children of the staff, the neighbours’ children or me — we were all treated the same. She would make sure each and every one of us did well in our studies.”

It was only after Ann passed away last month that Vinita and Rhea realised the full measure of the connections she had made. When the family travelled to Kumaon, where Ann had spent her final years, at a gathering to remember Ann, they expected a handful of contemporaries to turn up. “But there were people from all age groups — children, young people, older people. She had this ability to connect across age groups,” says an emotional Rhea.

And if Ann were here to answer the question that many people ask themselves —Should I still do it? Am I too old — she would say: Go. Try. Because you’ll never know what might have been possible if you don’t. We spend so much of life waiting for the right time. You have this one life. Be brave enough to live it, says Vinita.

This is Ann’s legacy to us — knowing the difference between growing older and becoming finished. The years may alter the body, change the circumstances, close some doors. But they do not tell us what we must stop wanting, she adds.

To all the places Ann went, the questions she asked, the things she continued to learn, her most radical act was that she remained open to the life that was still unfolding. And maybe that is where her story leaves us — not with the comfort that it is never too late, but with the harder possibility that we may have been declaring things “too late” long before they actually were.