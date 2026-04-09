New-born baby found abandoned in Allahabad village

A new-born baby girl was found abandoned in village Allahabad on the Hoshiarpur–Una road. Due to her critical condition, doctors referred her from the local Civil Hospital to Amritsar for advanced treatment.

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Based on a complaint by the village sarpanch, the Sadar police station has registered a case. Providing details, Sub-Inspector Jasvir Singh said that the village sarpanch, Karnail Singh, reported the incident. He informed police that a local resident, Sukhdev Singh, had alerted him about a new-born baby found abandoned near his house.

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Police were immediately informed through the helpline. Acting swiftly, officers took the infant to the hospital. Considering her serious condition, doctors referred her to Amritsar.

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Police have registered a case against an unidentified accused and started an investigation. CCTV footage in the area is being examined to identify the culprit, who is expected to be arrested soon.