New courses at LPU with emphasis on AI

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:43 AM May 11, 2025 IST
As industries undergo rapid digital transformation, the demand for highly skilled professionals in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and machine learning has increased. In alignment with this demand, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced admissions for its innovative programmes, designed to equip students with the knowledge and hands-on skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

LPU’s new offerings include specialised B.Tech degrees in Computer Science with focus areas such as robotics and AI, applied AI, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and artificial intelligence and data analytics, the latter in collaboration with global AI leader Quantiphi.

At the postgraduate level, LPU introduces advanced MBA programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, as well as Fintech and AI, combining core management education with deep technological expertise.


