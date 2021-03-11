New Education Policy-2020 will destroy education system: Teachers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 1

On a call of the Government Teachers’ Union Punjab, a convention was held by the Jalandhar unit of the Government Teachers’ Punjab at Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall here.

The convention was headed by district president of the union Karnail Phillaur, senior vice-preisdent Baljit Singh Kular and Gurinder Singh Adampur. Addressing the convention, Government Teachers’ Union Punjab general secretary Kuldip Singh Daurka said the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP), which was jointly being released by the Centre and state, would destroy public education system in the country.

He said with the education policy, direct permission was being provided to big corporate houses to invest in education and they were also being permitted to open private universities. They said due to these policies, education would be reduced to just a dream for the poor. They said online education was being encouraged by governments as per this policy and permissions were also being provided for digital universities and new TV channels.

Teachers said for affordable education and its availability for the poor, teachers needed to be more organised. The organisational structure of the Governemnt Teachers’ Union was expanded with the approval of the house to ensure better running of union working in Jalandhar. As per the expansion plan, Sukhwinder Singh Makkar was made the working secretary and Harmanjot Ahluwalia was accorded with the responsibility of the cashier.

Their other demands included regularisation of contractual teachers, merger of computer teachers in the Education Department, regular recruitments of teachers on empty posts, transfer policy be re-implemented as per suggestions of teachers’ groups with absolute transparency, teachers posted on projects outside schools be sent back to respective schools and victimisation during teachers’ struggles be withdrawn.