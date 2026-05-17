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Home / Jalandhar / New imaging system launched for coronary artery disease detection

New imaging system launched for coronary artery disease detection

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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New Ruby Hospital has introduce the Makoto IVUS-NIRS imaging system, a technology designed for the early detection and management of coronary artery disease.
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New Ruby Hospital has introduce the Makoto IVUS-NIRS imaging system, a technology designed for the early detection and management of coronary artery disease. The technology was launched by Dr DS Chadha (Senior Intervenion Cardiologist) of Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, in the presence of Dr Manbir Singh (cardiologist) of New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar.

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Developed by US-based medical technology company, the imaging system combines two advanced imaging modalities—Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) to provide a comprehensive assessment of coronary arteries.

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Dr Manbir Singh said, “The introduction of the new imaging system marks a step forward in cardiac care. Heart disease is steadily increasing and early detection is critical to improving patient outcomes. Conventional screening methods do not always reveal hidden risks, which is where this technology makes a difference. The new technology offers a highly accurate and efficient way to identify potential threats before they become life-threatening.”

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Dr DS Chadha, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru said, “This advancement is particularly important because it helps in identifying high-risk plaques before they lead to major cardiac events, thereby allowing timely intervention. The system supports better clinical decision-making and facilitates personalised, preventive treatment strategies.”

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