 New NRI body comes up; Sabha objects to it : The Tribune India

NRIs address mediapersons in Jalandhar on Friday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 24

On the lines similar to the existing NRI Sabha, a new organisation, NRI Headquarter, Punjab, has come up with the same agenda of supporting NRIs in the police, administrative and legal matters.

Were not getting the required support

The NRIs were feeling much hassled and were not able to get the required support. So we got a new body registered. We have our representatives in 10 countries, including the US, Canada, England, Germany, Russia and Greece. — Jaswant Singh, Kapurthala Resident

Sharing details, Jaswant Singh, who hails from Kapurthala and has worked in Germany, said, “We were not satisfied with the working of the NRI Sabha as it failed to perform its tasks well. The NRIs were feeling much hassled and were not able to get the required support. So we got a new body registered and have set up an office at Gujral Nagar here. We have our representatives in 10 countries, including the US, Canada, England, Germany, Russia and Greece.”

On the issues which the NRI Headquarter would be taking up, he said: “We will help NRIs whose properties are being usurped. We will fight out against false cases being registered against the NRIs. We will prepare the details of NRIs who are presently behind bars and need legal support. We will also ready the details of the NRIs who have faced crimes. The issues like matrimonial disputes with NRI grooms or brides or youth getting hooked to drugs abroad would also be handled by our teams.”

The members of the existing NRI Sabha have, however, felt that the move to set up a new NRI body was not correct. “We came back in 1996 and it was during the course of its evolvement that then Principal Secretary to the Punjab CM had ordered that ours was the only authorised NRI organisation”, said ex-president of NRI

Sabha Jasvir S Gill.

