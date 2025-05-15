DT
Home / Jalandhar / New pension office opened

New pension office opened

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:56 AM May 15, 2025 IST
The new pension office was inaugurated by the SSP, Jalandhar, Harvinder Singh Virk today.

Sarabjit Rai, SP, Investigation, and Parminder Singh Heer, SP Headquarters, were present. Officers and employees who retired from the police department also specially attended the function.

The main objective of establishing the new pension office is to listen to the problems of the former employees, provide them official help and streamline the pension related procedures.

SSP Harvinder Singh Virk informed the media that, "Old officers and employees are the heritage of our department. There should always be respect for their service. The new pension cell will be a direct platform for them where they will be able to raise their issues without any difficulty."

He also said if anyone needs any personal or departmental help in the future, they can contact him directly.

Retired officer Gurnam Singh was also appointed as the new president of Jalandhar Rural Pension Association. All officers congratulated him and hoped that the association would become even stronger under his leadership.

