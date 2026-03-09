New power connections go digital as PSPCL streamlines process in Jalandhar

In a strong push towards digitisation, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Jalandhar has shifted the process of applying for new electricity connections largely to an online mode, encouraging consumers to submit applications through its official portal instead of visiting Suvidha Centres.

Officials said the online facility for new electricity connections had technically been available for the past two years. However, the department has intensified efforts to ensure that most applications are submitted digitally in order to reduce physical footfall at Suvidha Centres and streamline the approval process.

The move is aimed at making the application process more convenient for consumers, who earlier had to stand in long queues at Suvidha Centres to submit documents. Officials said the online system allows applicants to complete the process at their convenience from home while also reducing the workload on staff at Suvidha Centres who previously had to manually verify documents, scan and upload these to the PSPCL SAP software.

Under the new system, consumers need to visit the official PSPCL website and select the option for applying for a new electricity connection. Applicants must first create a user ID by filling in their personal details and then upload the required documents while making the necessary online payment.

Two stage approval process

Officials said the digital system will also allow applicants to track the status of their applications. Depending on the load applied for, the application will go through a two-stage approval process. Initially, the Revenue Accountant concerned will verify the documents and, if found correct, forward the application to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) for final approval after which the electricity connection will be released.

In case any discrepancy is found in the application or documents, the department will return the application for correction. However, consumers will be able to monitor each stage of the process online, making the system more transparent compared to the earlier manual procedure.

Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, said, “It has been rolled out as part of a statewide initiative aimed at promoting digital services and improving efficiency in handling consumer applications. At the same time, consumers who are not well-versed with the online system can still visit our Suvidha Centres where the staff will assist them in submitting applications online,” he said.

However, officials clarified that only applications for new electricity connections and load extension have been shifted to the online system. Other services such as change of name, change of category, load reduction and temporary connections will continue to be processed through Suvidha Centres.

Consumers express concerns

While the move is aimed at improving efficiency, some consumers have expressed concerns over the shift to the online application process. Residents pointed out that elderly people and those unfamiliar with digital systems may find it difficult to apply online without assistance.

There are also apprehensions about document uploading issues and payment glitches that could delay the process. Consumers said although the availability of assistance at Suvidha Centres is reassuring, awareness and proper guidance will be necessary to ensure that applicants do not face difficulties during the transition to the digital system.