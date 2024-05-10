New saanjh panel to streamline service delivery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

In a bid to enhance service delivery and streamline processes for public benefit, the Commissionerate Police have formed a new saanjh committee. Led by Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police (CP), and chaired by Sukhwinder Singh, ADCP, Head Quarters-cum-DCPO, Jalandhar Commissionerate, a meeting was convened at the Police Lines in this regard today.

The meeting saw the participation of key stakeholders, including in-charge of Saanjh Kendras, along with 30 private committee members. Notable attendees included representatives from the District Legal Services Authority, District Health Officer, District Education Officer, District Programme Officer, and District Red Cross Officer.

Central to the agenda was the formal introduction of the newly formed saanjh committee, wherein operational procedures and objectives were elucidated to all present at the meeting. Furthermore, a session was conducted with the police staff of saanjh committee stressing on the significance of delivering exemplary services to the public while prioritising the resolution of pending tasks.

