New Santokhpura theft case cracked, one held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

CIA staff of the city police have solved the house theft case reported in New Santokhpura on March 6, with the arrest of one thief.

The police have also recovered stolen gold jewellery, which includes two bangles, a chain, a pair of earrings, a ring, a pair of diamond earrings and a bike from the accused, who has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Patara village in Jalandhar.

According to the complainant, Manoj Kumar, the incident took place between 1:45 pm and 4:00 pm. He said some miscreants targeted his house when his mother was away. “My mother had locked the main gate before leaving for a neighbour’s house. When she returned home, she found that the gate had broken, and the door at the entrance of his house was open. When she checked the whole house, she found that our gold jewellery worth lakhs, including four bangles, a necklace with earrings, a chain, gold earrings, diamond earrings, a marriage string and some cash were missing,” he added.

Police officials said after receiving the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC and different teams were formed to nab the accused. They said the CCTV footage from cameras installed nearby was scrutinised and more evidence was collected, following which, a team of the CIA staff arrested the accused from the Lamma Pind Chowk.

They further added that Deepak is a habitual offender, with 12 FIRs registered against him across various police stations in Jalandhar under Sections 379, 380, 411, 454, 201 and 457 of the IPC. While most of the stolen jewellery has been recovered from his possession, the remaining he confessed to have sold to a goldsmith near Laddhewali. Further investigation into the case is under way, the police officials said.