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Home / Jalandhar / New turf in place, football wing still missing at Jalandhar’s sports college

New turf in place, football wing still missing at Jalandhar’s sports college

Will be functional in the next academic session: Principal

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:06 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Football ground at Government Arts and Sports College, Jalandhar. A Tribune Photo
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As football fever grips the nation during the FIFA World Cup season, Jalandhar’s renowned Government Arts and Sports College is still awaiting the launch of its football wing despite having a dedicated football ground upgraded last year.

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The college has yet to start the wing even after spending more than Rs 11 lakh on the development of a proper football ground under the Central Government’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2013-14 grant.

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For decades, the institution lacked a suitable football facility. The ground, once considered unfit for the sport, was upgraded last year with the objective of reviving football activities and eventually establishing a dedicated football wing. The college authorities had earlier indicated that the wing would become operational this year but the plan has yet to materialise.

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College Principal Dr Ranbir Singh, who has been actively working to revive sports wings, had stated that the college would seek the services of a football coach from the Sports Department to facilitate the launch of the wing.

Speaking on the delay, Singh said the football wing could not be started this year due to certain reasons. However, he expressed confidence that it would be functional in the next academic session.

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“Our football players are already practising on the ground, but a dedicated football wing will also be launched,” he said.

Founded in 1961 by then Chief Minister Partap Singh Kairon, Government Arts and Sports College has played a pivotal role in sports. The institution has produced numerous national and international athletes and remains one of the state's most prestigious centres for sports education.

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