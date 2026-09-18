New UPI charges spark protest in Jalandhar

The AAP on Friday held a protest at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk here against the Centre’s decision to impose additional charges on certain UPI merchant transactions.

During the protests, angry people carried placards and raised slogans against the Centre and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest was held under the leadership of AAP leader and Adampur halqa in-charge Pawan Kumar Tinu. Tinu said, “The decision of the Centre to impose additional charges on UPI transactions is a direct assault on the pockets of people. This decision will put a major economic burden on traders, students and ordinary citizens of the country.”

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Tinu said, “The policies of the BJP government have always been such that instead of providing relief to the people, they disrupt their budgets. At a time when people are already struggling with inflation, the Centre should have provided relief instead of introducing another financial burden.”