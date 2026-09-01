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Home / Jalandhar / New virus indexing lab to boost disease-free potato seed production

New virus indexing lab to boost disease-free potato seed production

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:56 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat and others during the inauguration of the virus indexing laboratory at the Centre of Excellence for Potato in Dhogri village, Jalandhar. Tribune photo :Malkiat Singh
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Punjab Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat on Monday inaugurated the Jalandhar’s first government owned virus indexing laboratory at the centre of excellence for potato in Dhogri village. Established at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore, the high-tech facility marks a critical milestone for the state’s horticulture sector.

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Director of horticulture Manish Kumar, joint directors Gursharan Singh, Harmail Singh, deputy director Dr Narinder Pal Kalsi, controlling officer for centre of excellence Dr Rupinder Singh Gill, project officer Dr Damandeep Singh were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

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Addressing the gathering, Bhagat highlighted that the laboratory is equipped with advanced diagnostic techniques capable of detecting seed-borne viruses early. By ensuring farmers refrain from planting infected seeds, the facility will prevent devastating disease outbreaks post-cultivation, saving both labour and significant financial resources by boosting capacity of disease free potato seeds.

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“As only the second government owned facility of its kind in Punjab, this laboratory will cater to potato growers not just in Jalandhar, but across the entire state,” Bhagat said. He added that the lab will play a pivotal role in producing certified, top-quality, disease-free potato seeds, ultimately boosting overall crop yield and enhancing farmers' profit margins. Reaffirming the administration’s commitment, the Minister stated that farmers remain the backbone of the state’s economy and that the government stands firmly behind them to drive holistic rural growth.

"The new virus indexing laboratory will go a long way in curbing crop losses and securing sustained agricultural income," officials said. During the inaugural ceremony officials from neighbouring districts including Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Tarntaran and Amritsar were also present. Over 200 potato seed growers were also present in the event. Notably, Jalandhar is famous as hub of potato cultivation and this laboratory will facilitate farmers immensely. The minister also planted a sapling at the premises.

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