New Year rain brings cheer to wheat farmers in Jalandhar

New Year rain brings cheer to wheat farmers in Jalandhar

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:58 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rainshower in Jalandhar on New Year morning. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
The rainfall on the first day of the New Year brought much-needed relief and cheer to wheat farmers in Jalandhar district, who were earlier worried about the possible frost injury to their crops. Agricultural experts and farmers said the rain had proved beneficial for the standing wheat crop, especially at this crucial growth stage.

Around 1.73 lakh hectares of wheat have been sown across the district this season. According to Chief Agriculture Officer Jaswinder Singh, the rainfall has helped avert potential damage caused by frost.

“Frost injury could have slowed the crop’s growth and damaged plant cells as frost freezes the moisture inside the plants. The rainfall has prevented that risk and is beneficial for wheat,” he said.

Farmers across villages echoed similar sentiments. Tarsem Singh, a farmer from Uggi village, who has sown wheat on 15 acres, said the rain brought happiness.

“This rain was much-needed for the wheat crop. When it rained, it gave me immense joy. The New Year has begun well for us,” he said.

From Lohian, farmer Kulwinder Singh, who cultivates wheat on 20 acres, said the amount of rainfall was ideal.

“This much rain is good for wheat. More than this could be harmful. If there had been no rain, the leaves might have turned yellow,” he said.

Another farmer Subeg Singh from Dhogri village said the rain had refreshed the crop.

“The dryness has gone, the crop looks clean and healthy, and we are happy,” he said.

Agriculture officials said if the weather remained stable in the coming days, the rain was expected to support healthy crop growth and improve yield prospects for wheat farmers in the region.

