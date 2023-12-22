Newborn found abandoned

Mukerian, December 21
An unidentified person left a newborn baby abandoned at a tomb built at the Mukerian bus stand.
Police station in-charge Joginder Singh said Ashwini Kumar of Lambi Gali, Mukerian, told the police that he was standing at his fruit stall on Wednesday night. He heard the sound of a child crying. As he went to the tomb, he saw the newborn boy wrapped in a towel.
After getting information, the police reached the spot, picked up the child from there and got him admitted to Government Hospital, Mukerian. They registered a case against the unidentified person who left the child.
The police are scrutinising the footage of CCTVs installed at nearby place. A doctor at the Civil Hospital said at around 7.50 pm, some persons came to the hospital with the newborn baby. They examined the child, who is healthy and has been kept in the gynaecology ward of the hospital.
