Newly appointed VC visits Govt Arts and Sports College

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill, visited the University's constituent college, Government Arts and Sports College, today.

During his visit, Dr Gill conducted a comprehensive inspection of the college campus and its playgrounds. He held a meeting with the Principal, Dr Ranbir Singh, along with the faculty members, and assured them of the University's full support in elevating the institution to greater heights in both academics and sports.

Emphasising the importance of holistic development, Dr Gill stated that all possible efforts would be made to further promote sports and nurture talented players. He also announced that a new sports policy will be introduced soon. Additionally, new courses will be launched from the upcoming academic session in response to students' needs and aspirations.

Dr Gill interacted warmly with staff members and students, appreciating their consistent dedication and congratulating them on their continued efforts to advance the college's reputation and achievements.