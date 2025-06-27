Newly built road in Phagwara crumbles within weeks, Cong for Vigilance probe

A road recently constructed by the Phagwara Municipal Corporation between Katahera Chowk and Sindura Devi Chowk has begun to deteriorate within weeks of its completion, raising serious concerns about the quality of civic infrastructure and alleged corruption. In response, a group of Congress leaders, led by local MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, visited the site to assess the situation and interacted with local residents.

Advertisement

Residents informed Dhaliwal that the road, which was touted as part of the ongoing development initiatives by the AAP-led municipal authorities, is already showing signs of damage, with cracks and surface clearly visible. Upon inspection, the Congress leader confirmed the road’s poor condition and alleged the use of substandard construction materials.

Accompanied by senior Congress councillors Sanjeev Bugga, Taranjit Singh Bunty Walia, Sushil Maini, and Jatinder Varmani, along with party members Gurjeet Pal Walia, Vinod Varmani, Mukesh Bhatia, Sanjeev Titu, Happy Dabar, and Dheeraj Ghai, MLA Dhaliwal strongly criticised the corporation’s handling of development projects.

Advertisement

"The claims of development are merely hollow propaganda," said Dhaliwal, adding that, "What we are witnessing is blatant misuse of public funds in the name of infrastructure development."

Congress leaders further pointed out that even the ward of Mayor Rampal Uppal is facing critical civic issues, including irregular water supply and unhygienic conditions in the drainage system. "If the Mayor cannot address the needs of his own ward, how can he be expected to oversee the city's development?" questioned councillor Sanjeev Bugga.

Advertisement

Bugga went on to allege a nexus between AAP leaders, councillors, and municipal officials, claiming that large-scale corruption is being perpetrated under the guise of public works. “This road won’t even survive the first monsoon rain. It is a clear example of how the corporation’s funds, sourced from taxpayers’ money, are being looted with impunity,” he said.

Calling for immediate action, MLA Dhaliwal demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the alleged scam. “An investigation must be conducted, and if any officials or contractors are found guilty, strict legal action should be taken against them,” he asserted.

The Congress delegation warns that if the Municipal Commissioner, Urban Development Department, and the government fail to act decisively, the party would be compelled to launch a public agitation.