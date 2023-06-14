Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

Taking law into their own hands, family members of a young girl assaulted her and her newly wed husband in the presence of cops at the Adampur police station today.

The incident took place following the couple’s arrival at the station to record their statements in response to a case filed against the boy.

The girl, Naseema Khatun, hails from the Gujjar family residing in Droli Kalan village, falling under the jurisdiction of Adampur police station. Against her family’s wishes, she had voluntarily married Balveer Chand, a resident of Shergarh in Hoshiarpur.

Despite the marriage being legally conducted with the girl’s consent, her father, Basheer, lodged a complaint against Balveer at the police station, accusing him of abducting his daughter. In response to the complaint, ASI Ravindra Singh called both the girl and the boy to the police station to record their statements.

However, the news of the couple’s arrival reached the girl’s family, prompting a violent confrontation. Upon their arrival, the family members viciously attacked the couple, as well as their own relatives present at the scene, while the police stood by. The assault left the victims injured, and thereafter, the police rescued the girl and the boy’s family members from the attackers and escorted them to safety inside the police station.

Adampur SHO Manjit Randhawa said the investigation in the case was underway. He said the police had called the couple to record their statement, however, when their family members arrived, the situation became tense. “Statements of all parties have been recorded, and all those who created ruckus outside the police station and indulged in assaulting the victim, would be booked”, he added.