Newlywed woman killed in Hoshiarpur accident

A 23-year-old newlywed woman was killed after the scooter she was riding was hit by a speeding vehicle near Ghassipur village on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road today.

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The deceased has been identified as Chetna, wife of Manpreet Singh of Sator village. According to information, Chetna was returning to her village after getting the fuel tank filled in her scooter from a petrol pump near Ghassipur when the speeding vehicle, travelling from Hoshiarpur towards Dasuya, rammed into her scooter.

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She sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur, where doctors declared her dead.

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Chetna got married only about five months ago. The Hariana police have initiated further proceedings in connection with the accident.