NGO demands green belt at Chugitti dump

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 16

In response to a complaint filed by the Alfa Mahendru Foundation (NGO), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken action regarding the persisting issue of the Chugitti garbage dump. A delegation from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) today conducted an on-site assessment and engaged in discussions with officials from the municipal corporation.

President of the NGO, Ramesh Mahendru, expressed concerns over the negligence displayed by governments in addressing the environmental hazard.

Mahendru highlighted the gravity of the situation, particularly as thousands of commuters traverse the area daily. The vicinity is also home to vital institutions such as the Bhakra Beas Management Board office, residential colonies, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited office, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police's (Vigilance) office.

The NGO president said during a meeting with officials from the National Green Tribunal and the Pollution Control Board recently, he and his team comprehensively outlined the challenges confronted by residents and commuters. “Following this, a team from the CPCB conducted a field visit to assess the situation first-hand and promptly issued an order to the MC to initiate the clean-up process sans delay,” he added.

Mahendru further revealed that the MC Joint Commissioner had assured the NGT and Pollution Control Board officials of the impending clean-up and transformation of the dump into a green belt within the next 10 days. “The anticipated clean-up is set to bring relief to the local residents who have long suffered due to the unsightly dump. Their proximity to the dump has left them vulnerable to vector-borne diseases, making the clean-up effort a vital necessity,” he said.

