NGO expands ‘jal sewa’ drive to provide water for animals

In the scorching summer months, when water sources dry up and the heat becomes unbearable, a small group of volunteers has been working quietly to ensure that no living being suffers from thirst. Driven by compassion rather than recognition, this dedicated team has spent over a decade providing water to stray animals, birds and wildlife across both remote and urban areas.

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What began as a modest initiative has today grown into a structured and impactful humanitarian effort. The group, functioning as a local NGO committed to animal welfare, has been consistently running a “jal sewa” (water service) campaign for monkeys, cows, birds and other animals. Their work extends beyond city limits into forest fringes and highways, where access to water is scarce.

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In the early days, the volunteers had little more than determination. With limited resources, they carried water in cans and containers on scooters, making multiple trips each day to nearby villages and remote stretches. The process was physically demanding — filling water, transporting it, pouring it into dry sources, and repeating the cycle again and again. Yet, this persistence gradually transformed their efforts into a larger movement.

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Now, the initiative has expanded significantly. The team now operates a dedicated water tanker, made available with the support of Jain Sabha, while a tractor provided by Sonalika Tractors has further strengthened their reach. With improved resources, volunteers are able to serve more areas efficiently and consistently.

Currently, the team conducts water service drives two to three times a week along Chintpurni Mata Road and Una Road up to the Bankhandi border. During each drive, they refill around 25 to 30 water points. These locations are frequented not only by monkeys, cows and birds, but also occasionally by wildlife such as deer and even leopards — highlighting the critical importance of their work in sustaining fragile ecosystems.

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The group is also planning to expand its efforts within urban areas by distributing pots and water containers so that residents can contribute by maintaining water for animals in their surroundings. Their goal is simple yet profound: no creature, whether in the city or the jungle, should remain thirsty.

The campaign is powered by a committed team, including Navin Grover (president), Inderjit, Aman, Paras Kumar, Rohit, Shakti, Manish Kumar, Ishan, Harvinder Kaur, and Anjali, among others.

President Navin Grover said, “Our team has been running a selfless water service campaign for over a decade, providing water to monkeys, cows, birds and wildlife. What began with volunteers carrying water on scooters and making multiple trips has grown into a large-scale effort with tanker and tractor support. The team now serves 25-30 locations regularly along key roads and plans to expand within the city by encouraging residents to keep water for animals. He emphasised that true service lies in helping voiceless beings without any expectation.”