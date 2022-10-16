NGO partners with Khalsa Aid to transform villages

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 15

Friends of Punjab Foundation, a social organisation, which has been working for the development of villages in Punjab for the past eight years, has partnered with Khalsa Aid International to open ‘Mera Pind 360’ centres (all-round human development) in villages across Punjab.

Pilot project in five villages We have selected five villages for the pilot project. Services like IT training to youth, help to farmers, women, etc., will be provided under one roof. Modifications, if required, will be done, and more villages will be covered. Gurpreet Maan, Khalsa Aid International

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Bhupinder S Hundal, the founder of Friends of Punjab Foundation said the ‘Mera Pind 360’ project was dedicated to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. He said the first guru of Sikhs has placed the service of the people as the first and foremost duty of human beings. “Guru Sahib always believed and propagated selfless service as a priceless virtue, thus, following his teachings, this project was started with the sole motive to serve humanity and ensure all around development in villages of Punjab,” he added.

He said the project was already being run successfully in Kolti Arian village in Adampur. “From public library to IT training centre, common service centres (CSCs), e-health check up services, and other assistance was being given to village residents under one roof. Besides, special sessions were being conducted for farmers and women to make them aware and self-reliant,” Hundal said, adding that now that Khalsa Aid has supported their project, they aim to replicate it in other villages across Punjab.

When asked about the funding of this project, Hundal said his foundation did not take any kind of financial help from anyone, and all the funding was being done by the members of his family settled in the USA. Meanwhile, foundation members appealed to the NRIs settled abroad to come forward and support this cause by adopting their native villages. They said if the NRIs opened these ‘Mera Pind 360’ centres in their villages, the Khalsa Aid would help them by co-funding the cost of establishing and running the centre.

ML Garg, a social activist associated with the foundation, said the project was a big hit in Kotlia Arian village. He said many students who had received training from the IT centre had worked on projects given to them from clients in the USA.

“Under one roof, not only the students are receiving training, but also getting the opportunity to earn. Besides, through e-health check-up, we connect village residents to doctors based in the United States of America through video conferencing, and special sessions for farmers were also being conducted to make them aware of use of technology in modern farming etc,” he added.

Services under ‘Mera Pind 360’