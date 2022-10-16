NGO partners with Khalsa Aid to transform villages

Jalandhar, October 15
Friends of Punjab Foundation, a social organisation, which has been working for the development of villages in Punjab for the past eight years, has partnered with Khalsa Aid International to open ‘Mera Pind 360’ centres (all-round human development) in villages across Punjab.
Pilot project in five villages
We have selected five villages for the pilot project. Services like IT training to youth, help to farmers, women, etc., will be provided under one roof. Modifications, if required, will be done, and more villages will be covered. Gurpreet Maan, Khalsa Aid International
Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Bhupinder S Hundal, the founder of Friends of Punjab Foundation said the ‘Mera Pind 360’ project was dedicated to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. He said the first guru of Sikhs has placed the service of the people as the first and foremost duty of human beings. “Guru Sahib always believed and propagated selfless service as a priceless virtue, thus, following his teachings, this project was started with the sole motive to serve humanity and ensure all around development in villages of Punjab,” he added.
He said the project was already being run successfully in Kolti Arian village in Adampur. “From public library to IT training centre, common service centres (CSCs), e-health check up services, and other assistance was being given to village residents under one roof. Besides, special sessions were being conducted for farmers and women to make them aware and self-reliant,” Hundal said, adding that now that Khalsa Aid has supported their project, they aim to replicate it in other villages across Punjab.
When asked about the funding of this project, Hundal said his foundation did not take any kind of financial help from anyone, and all the funding was being done by the members of his family settled in the USA. Meanwhile, foundation members appealed to the NRIs settled abroad to come forward and support this cause by adopting their native villages. They said if the NRIs opened these ‘Mera Pind 360’ centres in their villages, the Khalsa Aid would help them by co-funding the cost of establishing and running the centre.
ML Garg, a social activist associated with the foundation, said the project was a big hit in Kotlia Arian village. He said many students who had received training from the IT centre had worked on projects given to them from clients in the USA.
“Under one roof, not only the students are receiving training, but also getting the opportunity to earn. Besides, through e-health check-up, we connect village residents to doctors based in the United States of America through video conferencing, and special sessions for farmers were also being conducted to make them aware of use of technology in modern farming etc,” he added.
Services under ‘Mera Pind 360’
- Modern library & information technology training centre
- Skill development centres to make youngsters job-ready
- Awareness on modern farming methods and online services for betterment of farmers
- e-health check-up facility for better healthcare in rural belts
- Common service centres to facilitate passport application, railway tickets, health insurance cards, pension schemes., etc
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...