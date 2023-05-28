NGOs join hands to make Hoshiarpur city plastic-free

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 27

Fit Biker Club and Bal-Bal Seva Society will launch a campaign to make Hoshiarpur city plastic-free and will reach out to every household.

Addressing mediapersons today, club president Paramjit Singh Sachdeva said under the leadership of Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, DC Komal Mittal and Mayor Surinder Shinda, an awareness rally would be taken out in Ward Nos. 49 and 50 by cyclists of Fit Biker Club on Sunday. People would be made aware of keeping separate dustbins for dry and wet garbage.

Sachdeva said the mobile number of the society would shared with every household of the city so that they could contact it when the plastic dustbin in their house got filled. He added that a member of the society would pick up the dustbin from the house from where the call was received. He said a permanent solution to the problem could be found only by keeping garbage and plastic separately and joint cooperation of all was needed in the campaign. In this direction, the municipal corporation, district administration and city dwellers would have to work together.

He said the clean environment was handed over to us by our elders, now it was our responsibility to give the same clean environment to our future generations. Harkrishan Kajla, Balwinder Rana, Munir Nazar, Uttam Sabi, Amarinder Saini, Gurmel Singh, Tarlochan Singh, Gurinder Singh, Daulat Singh, Saurabh Sharma, Jasmeet Babbar, Sanjeev Sohal and Dinesh Kumar were also present on this occasion.