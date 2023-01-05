NGOs make all-out efforts to make 'clean and green' drive successful

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 4

Local NGOs, environment lovers and the Municipal Council of Nawanshahr have joined hands to make the ongoing ‘Clean and Green’ drive successful. Braving the extreme cold, the dedicated volunteers of NGOs and safai karamcharis were regularly planting saplings on different chowks and roads across Nawanshahr.

Manoj Kanda, district convener, Haryawal Punjab, said that the ‘Clean and Green Drive’ was conceived and started a month ago jointly by the NGOs and Municipal Council Nawanshahr.

He said a meeting of the Haryawal Punjab volunteers, SKT plantation, Art of Living, Shree Guru Ram Das Sewa Society, Awaaz NGO and Osho Dhara, was held at the MC office here a few days back to chalk out the plan to make Nawanshahr stand out in terms of greenery.

He added that the representatives of all these NGOs, social organisations and safai karamcharis pledged to make the town clean and green and promised to put in their concerted and consistent efforts.

Manoj said the MC’s Executive Officer, Ram Parkash, also assured full support to make the drive successful.

He said the District Forest Officer, Satinder Singh, Anand Nursery owner and Haryawal Yodha Tarlok Singh Sethi, and local citizens have been providing the saplings suitable to be planted on dividers.

