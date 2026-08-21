NGT directs fresh inspection of Wariana Dumpsite in Jalandhar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench, New Delhi, has ordered a fresh inspection of the Wariana Dumpsite in Jalandhar after concerns were raised over the accuracy of estimates regarding the quantity of waste lying at the site.

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The tribunal has also taken note of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Jalandhar’s failure to pay the full environmental compensation imposed on it.

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The tribunal has passed significant directions concerning the Wariana Dumpsite after taking note of serious environmental violations at the perennial dump, which spells an environmental disaster for Jalandhar.

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The concerns regarding the same were highlighted in proceedings initiated by Tejasvi Minhas, social and environmental activist.

During a hearing held on August 12, 2026, the tribunal recorded that the Punjab Pollution Control Board's inspection had found continued non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, including the absence of waste segregation, recurring landfill fires, lack of leachate treatment, non-functional piezometers, absence of boundary fencing and illegal dumping of waste along the Kala Sanghian Drain.

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The NGT also expressed concern over the recovery of environmental compensation. It recorded that Rs 9.30 crore has been imposed as environmental compensation on the MC, Jalandhar, of which only Rs 90 lakh has been deposited, leaving Rs 8.40 crore outstanding.

The NGT observed that the PPCB's reply did not disclose any serious effort to recover the pending amount and directed the board to initiate recovery through the DC, Jalandhar.

A key issue raised by the applicant was the quantity of legacy waste at the Wariana Dumpsite. While the MC has claimed that the site contains 12.70 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, the application argued that the quantity has never been scientifically and independently assessed and may be higher than the corporation’s estimate.

Accepting the concern, the tribunal has directed the PPCB to conduct a fresh spot inspection and assess the actual quantity of legacy waste lying at the site.

The tribunal further observed that the MC's affidavit failed to disclose a timeline for clearing the legacy waste and did not explain the daily gap between waste generation and treatment within Jalandhar. Accordingly, the MC has been directed to file a fresh affidavit within four weeks, addressing these deficiencies.

The matter is now listed before the NGT on October 28, when the MC's fresh compliance affidavit and the PPCB's action regarding recovery and inspection are expected to be placed on record.

Minhas said, "This order is an important step towards accountability. The tribunal has acknowledged the need for an independent assessment of the actual legacy waste and questioned both the recovery of environmental compensation and the absence of a concrete remediation timeline.

Wariana Dumpsite is not merely a waste management issue but a public health and environmental justice issue affecting thousands of residents living around the landfill and along the Kala Sanghian Drain."