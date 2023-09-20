NHAI agency gets 15 days to build service lanes across Dakoha underpass

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

Taking serious note over the slow progress in the construction of Dakoha Vehicle Underpass (VUP), which is causing traffic snarls on the busy Jalandhar-Panipat national highway, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday gave a deadline of 15 days to build service lanes across the VUP to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Chairing a meeting with NHAI officials at the district administrative complex, the DC said it was disheartening to see long traffic jams at the particular junction due to the carelessness of the agency carrying out the work.

He said the project was already moving at a snail’s pace and due to potholed service lanes, commuters were harried a lot.

He made it clear that such kind of attitude would not be tolerated at any cost and ordered the NHAI to immediately press the agency concerned to construct service lanes in the next fortnight.

He said the administration would take strong action if any mishap occurred on the stretch due to potholes after the expiry of the deadline. Later, NHAI officials told the DC that a notice was issued to the agency concerned and a team had been deputed to supervise the work to ensure its timely completion. Sarangal said a joint team of the administration and the NHAI would conduct a physical inspection of the site on October 4.

Sarangal also directed officials for speedy disbursement of land acquisition compensation under the various NHAI projects, including the six-lane Jalandhar bypass, Amritsar-Bathinda projects, Delhi-Katra Expressway. He asked officials to settle compensation cases to avoid further delay in projects.

