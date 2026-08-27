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Home / Jalandhar / NHM employees stage protest, demand equal work equal pay

NHM employees stage protest, demand equal work equal pay

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:47 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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NHM employees during a dharna outside Civil Surgeon office in Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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The contractual health employees working on for the past 15-20 years under the National Health Mission (NHM) , in the Health Department, took to the streets on Wednesday to hold a protest and march against the state government.

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NHM employees have been protesting since August 13 for their demands, as a part of which they held today's protest demonstration as well. The NHM employees first staged a protest at the Civil Surgeon's office and raised slogans, after which a protest march was taken out to the Press Club under the leadership of Dr Pankhuri.

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During this, the employees of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Sanjha Front also joined the protest rally with the NHM employees demanding the regularisation of contractual employees. During the protest march, all the employees protested raising slogans against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister and Health Minister.

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Employees said the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government was seen running away from its promises in the intoxication of power. The main spokespersons of the union said that until the government accepts the demands of the employees, this strike will continue and this struggle will be intensified.

On the occasion, District Programme Manager Dr Sukhwinder Kaur, Dr Sumit Kapahi, CHO Sukhpreet Kaur, Dr Yogesh Sachdeva, Paramvir Jhamat, Dr Pankaj, Dr Gaurav, Dr Silveri among others, were present.

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Employees said the Punjab government has not yet given any clear positive response to their legitimate demands. The state government has given time for a meeting with the main spokespersons of the union on September 2, they added.

The employees reiterated their key demands including equal work, equal pay; gratuity payment, etc. They said if their demands aren't accepted, then the government will have to pay the price in the coming time and all the NHM employees will answer for this during the upcoming Assembly elections.

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