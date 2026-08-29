NHM employees tie rakhi to minister Bhagat, seek resolution of demands

Health workers and National Health Mission (NHM) employees working on contract in the Health Department for the past 15-20 years adopted a unique way to press for their demands on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Friday.

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Women NHM employees tied rakhi to Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat and appealed to the government to address their long-pending demands. They also submitted a memorandum addressed to Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

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NHM employees have been protesting in Jalandhar since August 13 over their demands. Among those who tied rakhi to the minister were Dr Pratibha, Dr Monica, Dr Seema Thapa, Dr Kuldeep and Dr Sumit Kapahi.

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Later, employees gathered outside the Civil Surgeon’s office and raised slogans, urging the government to fulfil their legitimate demands. The key demands of NHM employees include equal pay for equal work, payment of gratuity and an increase in the age limit, among others.

Employees protesting under the leadership of Dr Pankhuri said the continued strike and agitation had affected health services and held the Punjab Government responsible for the situation.

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They said if the government does not accept their demands, then the government will have to pay the price and all NHM employees will answer for this during the upcoming Assembly elections. Raising slogans against the government on the occasion, the spokespersons of the union said if the government does not resolve their demands on priority, then the NHM union will intensify protests.