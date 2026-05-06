NIA steps in to probe Jalandhar blast case

The National Investigating Agency has stepped in to probe the Tuesday evening blast case outside the gates of the Northern Frontier of the Border Security Force. A team from the agency visited the spot and looked into all possible angles for probing into the incident.

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Even though officials claim that the forensic reports will confirm the nature of the explosives, they hinted that it could be an IED blast. No sharpnels, however, were recovered from the spot.

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As per the information received so far, two men were involved in the incident, one of whom reportedly stayed in a local hotel and had even conducted a recce of the busy intersection. The other was paid to plant the device at the site right next to the point where the scooter got parked. Since it was a remote-controlled device, officials said it must have been planted the same day, possibly concealed in a nearby lighting panel.

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The police are learnt to have identified both accused, who are from another state. But they are yet to be traced.

The officials are also linking the incident to the Operation Sindoor anniversary with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti being considered as the mastermind of it. A poster of the Khalistan Liberation Army, taking responsibility of the incident to take revenge of the death of Gurdaspur-based youth Ranjit Singh, had also surfaced this morning.

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Meanwhile, family members of Gurpreet Singh, delivery boy of Flipkart, whose scooter was damaged in the blast yesterday, have said they have had a tough time. Gurpreet had been questioned overnight but officials later found that he had no role in the blast. He was let off but the family termed it undue harassment.