Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 21

An SHO and the ACP were attacked by Nihangs on Friday over the closure of a liquor vend on Garha Road in Jalandhar. Commenting on the incident, Aditya, ADCP-II, told the media that the Commissioner of Police received information about four to five persons causing disturbance in Chhoti Baradari area here. The police reached the location and took stern action against the hooligans.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 307, 353, 186, 160, 148, and 149 of the IPC at the Division 7 police station, and the five accused have been arrested.

