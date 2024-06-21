Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Jalandhar, June 21
An SHO and the ACP were attacked by Nihangs on Friday over the closure of a liquor vend on Garha Road in Jalandhar. Commenting on the incident, Aditya, ADCP-II, told the media that the Commissioner of Police received information about four to five persons causing disturbance in Chhoti Baradari area here. The police reached the location and took stern action against the hooligans.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 307, 353, 186, 160, 148, and 149 of the IPC at the Division 7 police station, and the five accused have been arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order
The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...
NEET-UG row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; issues notices to NTA, Centre, others on plea to cancel May 5 exam
The matter will be taken up for hearing on July 8
India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar
In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed ‘one-mi...
In India and across globe, people perform ‘asanas’ to mark Yoga Day; PM Modi leads celebrations in country from Kashmir
The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global g...
Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern
The activists were not allowed to board planes in Vancouver ...