Nine booked for assault

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 15

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked nine persons on the charge of assault. IOJasvir Singh said that the accused have been identified as Sandal Prit, Jagat Singh, Karan, Gurprit, Gagan, Jashan, Price, Sagar, and Kuldeep Singh.

Nishan Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused had attacked him. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 324, 341, 342, 365, 148 and 149 of the IPC.