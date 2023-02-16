Nine booked for assault

Phagwara, February 15
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked nine persons on the charge of assault. IOJasvir Singh said that the accused have been identified as Sandal Prit, Jagat Singh, Karan, Gurprit, Gagan, Jashan, Price, Sagar, and Kuldeep Singh.
Nishan Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused had attacked him. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 324, 341, 342, 365, 148 and 149 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...
After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life
Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...