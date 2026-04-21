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Home / Jalandhar / Nine CSE students of PU regional centre qualify GATE

Nine CSE students of PU regional centre qualify GATE

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:12 AM Apr 21, 2026 IST
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In a notable academic achievement, nine students of the Computer Science Engineering (6th Semester) programme at Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre have successfully qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, reflecting the department’s strong academic standards and commitment to excellence.

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Among the successful candidates, several students secured commendable positions at the national level. Manish Yadav achieved an All India Rank of 1625, followed by Simar Saka with AIR 5127, Prince Singh with AIR 7798 and Ayush Ojha with AIR 8215. Their performance highlights the competitive edge and academic rigour maintained by the institution.

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The success has also been attributed to the dedicated guidance and mentorship provided by faculty members, including Naveen Dogra, Dr Sukhvinder Singh Bamber, Shama Pathania and Kanwalpreet Singh Malhi, who supported the students throughout their preparation. Special appreciation was extended to the Director, Dr Satish Kumar, for his continued encouragement in fostering an environment of academic excellence at the centre.

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