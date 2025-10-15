Nine school buses fined in Balachaur

A special inspection drive was conducted in Balachaur under the Safe School Vehicle Policy today. During the drive, nine school buses were fined for violating the policy guidelines.

The inspection was led by RTO Inderpal Singh. The team carried out inspections of school buses operating in Balachaur and educated drivers about the mandatory safety provisions under the Safe School Vehicle Policy.

Buses from the following schools were checked: Paradise Public School, Balachaur Public School, Shaurya International School, Saraswati Public School, etc.

In total, documents of 13 school buses from 7 schools were examined. Out of these, 9 buses were found to be in violation of the policy norms and were issued challans (fines).