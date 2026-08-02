Nine schools under scanner for violation of bus safety norms in Kapurthala

The district administration has taken serious note of the practice adopted by some schools of picking up and dropping off students outside their campuses and has directed all school managements to strictly adhere to student safety guidelines. It has also issued warnings to nine private schools for violating road safety norms governing the operation of school buses.

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Emphasising that student safety must remain the highest priority, the administration said no negligence would be tolerated.

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The schools issued warnings include Christ The King Convent Senior Secondary School, MGN Public School, Bawa Lalwani Public School, GTB School, Prita Lee Lesson School, Cambridge International School, Paramjot School, Shri Harkrishan School and Anand Public School.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akash Bansal said inspections revealed that despite repeated directions, buses belonging to these schools were continuing to pick up and drop off students outside school premises. Instead of entering the campuses, buses were found parked along public roads while students boarded and disembarked.

He said the practice exposed children to unnecessary risks and increased the likelihood of road accidents. It also contributed to traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

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“The safety of schoolchildren is our foremost priority. Schools must follow the instructions in letter and spirit and ensure that all boarding and alighting of students takes place within their campuses. Public roads cannot be used as designated pickup and drop-off points,” the DC said, while directing all school managements to make suitable arrangements for strict compliance with the safety norms.

Bansal warned that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated. He said the administration would initiate strict action against erring schools and their vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act if violations continued.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to ensuring student safety and maintaining smooth traffic flow, he urged all educational institutions to comply fully with the prescribed safety guidelines.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Harkaram Singh said any violation would invite action against school vehicles under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.