DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Nine schools under scanner for violation of bus safety norms in Kapurthala

Nine schools under scanner for violation of bus safety norms in Kapurthala

Inspections reveal that despite repeated directions, buses continue to pick up and drop off students outside school premises

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:25 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

The district administration has taken serious note of the practice adopted by some schools of picking up and dropping off students outside their campuses and has directed all school managements to strictly adhere to student safety guidelines. It has also issued warnings to nine private schools for violating road safety norms governing the operation of school buses.

Advertisement

Emphasising that student safety must remain the highest priority, the administration said no negligence would be tolerated.

Advertisement

The schools issued warnings include Christ The King Convent Senior Secondary School, MGN Public School, Bawa Lalwani Public School, GTB School, Prita Lee Lesson School, Cambridge International School, Paramjot School, Shri Harkrishan School and Anand Public School.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akash Bansal said inspections revealed that despite repeated directions, buses belonging to these schools were continuing to pick up and drop off students outside school premises. Instead of entering the campuses, buses were found parked along public roads while students boarded and disembarked.

He said the practice exposed children to unnecessary risks and increased the likelihood of road accidents. It also contributed to traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

Advertisement

“The safety of schoolchildren is our foremost priority. Schools must follow the instructions in letter and spirit and ensure that all boarding and alighting of students takes place within their campuses. Public roads cannot be used as designated pickup and drop-off points,” the DC said, while directing all school managements to make suitable arrangements for strict compliance with the safety norms.

Bansal warned that no negligence or laxity would be tolerated. He said the administration would initiate strict action against erring schools and their vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act if violations continued.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to ensuring student safety and maintaining smooth traffic flow, he urged all educational institutions to comply fully with the prescribed safety guidelines.

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Harkaram Singh said any violation would invite action against school vehicles under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts