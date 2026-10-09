Nine-year-old wins silver in shooting, qualifies for state-level competition

Just nine years old, Ashlyn Kaur, a student of Cambridge Co-Ed School, Choti Baradari, has made her mark in shooting by winning a silver medal in the Under-14 category at the district-level ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ held recently at the PAP Complex. She has been selected for the state-level competition to be held in Mohali from October 10 onwards.

Despite competing in the Under-14 category, Ashlyn displayed remarkable confidence, focus and composure against her senior competitors. Having taken up the sport just five months ago, she made her mark by securing the silver medal among 40 participants in her category.

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Her father, Baldish Singh, who runs an immigration business in the city, said, “Ashlyn started taking formal coaching in the game from May onwards from her coach Ravi at Colonelz Sharp Shooterz, a training academy in Model Town. Within a short span, she has started showing results. She has been training in shooting with dedication and has already participated in other competitive events. We believe that this is just the beginning of her exciting journey in shooting. She aspires to achieve greater success at the state, national and international levels in the future.”

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He added, “Ashlyn performs in 10 m air pistol category. She looks up to Olympian Manu Bhaker as her role model. She enjoys practising the sport for 1.5 hours on daily basis. At times when there is an event, she even practises twice a day. We too encourage her for the sport as it is a very good option for girls. Though the game is a bit expensive but it does not pinch since Ashlyn has been performing well.”

Ashlyn’s father proudly shared, “Studying in Class IV, Ashlyn has been doing well in studies too. She had won the second runners up prize in Abacus competition held at Georgia recently. She had competed with children from 29 other countries.”