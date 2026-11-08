Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Ninja regales 3,500 students, staff at ‘Jashan-e-Diwali 2.0’

Ninja regales 3,500 students, staff at ‘Jashan-e-Diwali 2.0’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:28 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi singer Ninja performs at CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan.
Advertisement

CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan, celebrated its much-awaited festive extravaganza, ‘Jashan-e-Diwali 2.0’, with festive fervour. The spectacular celebration witnessed an estimated gathering of approximately 3,500 people, including students, faculty members, management, distinguished guests, families and visitors from across the region.

One of the biggest attractions of the celebration was the spectacular live concert by renowned Punjabi singer Ninja. His powerful vocals, popular Punjabi hits and electrifying stage presence captivated the massive audience. The crowd sang along, danced and enjoyed every moment of his performance, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

The entertainment line-up also featured exciting live stage performances by Mannat Noor and Shabad Arora, winner of Voice of Punjab Master Champ – ‘Ek Te Ek Gyarah’. Adding glamour and youthful energy to the festivities, the event featured an exciting freshers’ fashion parade, where newly joined students showcased their confidence, style and personality on the ramp.

The Department of Computer Applications bagged the overall trophy, while the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) secured the runner-up trophy. A fascinating magic show further entertained the audience with exciting tricks, surprises and moments of wonder. The campus also featured thrilling rides, engaging fun activities, DJ performances, delicious food stalls, shopping and activity stalls and several other entertainment zones.

Advertisement

Another major highlight was the lucky draw featuring prizes worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Charanjit Singh Channi, Chairman, CT Group, highlighted the importance of celebrating festivals together and promoting cultural values, unity and harmony.

The institute has also attempted to revive the traditional spirit of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas with a spectacular deepmala of hundreds of diyas at its Shahpur Campus. Illuminated by earthen diyas, the campus transformed into a beautiful celebration of light, togetherness and positivity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts