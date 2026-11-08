Ninja regales 3,500 students, staff at ‘Jashan-e-Diwali 2.0’

CT Group of Institutions, Maqsudan, celebrated its much-awaited festive extravaganza, ‘Jashan-e-Diwali 2.0’, with festive fervour. The spectacular celebration witnessed an estimated gathering of approximately 3,500 people, including students, faculty members, management, distinguished guests, families and visitors from across the region.

One of the biggest attractions of the celebration was the spectacular live concert by renowned Punjabi singer Ninja. His powerful vocals, popular Punjabi hits and electrifying stage presence captivated the massive audience. The crowd sang along, danced and enjoyed every moment of his performance, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

The entertainment line-up also featured exciting live stage performances by Mannat Noor and Shabad Arora, winner of Voice of Punjab Master Champ – ‘Ek Te Ek Gyarah’. Adding glamour and youthful energy to the festivities, the event featured an exciting freshers’ fashion parade, where newly joined students showcased their confidence, style and personality on the ramp.

The Department of Computer Applications bagged the overall trophy, while the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) secured the runner-up trophy. A fascinating magic show further entertained the audience with exciting tricks, surprises and moments of wonder. The campus also featured thrilling rides, engaging fun activities, DJ performances, delicious food stalls, shopping and activity stalls and several other entertainment zones.

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Another major highlight was the lucky draw featuring prizes worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Charanjit Singh Channi, Chairman, CT Group, highlighted the importance of celebrating festivals together and promoting cultural values, unity and harmony.

The institute has also attempted to revive the traditional spirit of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas with a spectacular deepmala of hundreds of diyas at its Shahpur Campus. Illuminated by earthen diyas, the campus transformed into a beautiful celebration of light, togetherness and positivity.