Home / Jalandhar / NIRC hosts AI tools workshop for chartered accountants

NIRC hosts AI tools workshop for chartered accountants

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:59 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Jalandhar Branch of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) hosted an insightful workshop on AI tools for chartered accountants at a private hotel on Saturday.

This workshop was part of the branch’s ongoing initiative to keep its members updated with the latest advancements in technology. Over 100 chartered accountants attended the event, reflecting a growing interest among professionals in the role of artificial intelligence in the accounting field.

In his inaugural address, Chairman CA Puneet Oberoi highlighted the transformative potential of AI, noting, “Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising the world, and no sector—whether business or profession—can remain untouched. Although AI is still in its early stages, its impact is undeniable. Only those who integrate AI into their work culture will thrive in the future.” He also praised ICAI for establishing a dedicated Committee on AI, under whose guidance the 6-hour intensive workshop was organised.

The workshop featured expert speakers CA Ivpreet Singh Nanda and CA Inderjeet Kaur Bamrah, who led practical sessions on a variety of AI tools. The sessions included live demonstrations of ChatGPT and ICAI’s proprietary tool, “CAGPT”—a custom GPT interface designed specifically for the profession. Attendees learned productivity tips, real-time use cases, and automation techniques aimed at improving professional efficiency.

The event concluded with an experience-sharing session and a networking dinner, further fostering professional collaboration and learning. The Jalandhar Branch remains committed to offering high-quality knowledge-sharing platforms, aligned with ICAI’s vision of achieving excellence through innovation.

