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Home / Jalandhar / NIT holds industry-academia interaction with LUB in Jalandhar

NIT holds industry-academia interaction with LUB in Jalandhar

Interaction's objective was understanding the challenges and technical requirements faced by industries

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Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:43 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, organised an Industry-Academia Interaction with representatives of Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) on Saturday, at the institute.

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The interaction was organised with the objective of understanding the challenges and technical requirements faced by industries, identifying areas where the expertise and facilities of the NIT-Jalandhar could support industry needs, and exploring opportunities for collaborative problem-solving, technology development and sustained industry-academia engagement.

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The programme brought together 20 representatives from industries in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Goraya and Phagwara, along with faculty members, heads and coordinators from various departments and centres of the institute.

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Prof Ajay Bansal, Dean, Industry and International Affairs, NIT- Jalandhar, welcomed the representatives of Laghu Udyog Bharati and emphasised on the importance of regular interaction between industry and academia.

He also highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing, encouraging new ideas and working in line with the needs of industries.

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Arvind Dhumal, National Vice-President, Laghu Udyog Bharati, shared his views on the requirements and challenges faced by industries and highlighted the importance of connecting industries with the technical and academic capabilities of NIT-Jalandhar.

Prof T Srinivas, Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Head, Department of Industrial and Production Engineering; Dr Dushyant Singh, Head, Central Workshop; and Dr Harpreet Singh, Coordinator, Institute Instrumentation Centre (IIC), along with their respective teams, shared information about the institute’s laboratories, technical facilities, research activities and areas relevant to industry.

This was followed by a visit by the representatives of Laghu Udyog Bharati to the facilities of the Central Workshop, Institute Instrumentation Centre (IIC), Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Department of Industrial and Production Engineering (IPE).

During the visit, the representatives were briefed about the technical facilities available at the institute and the work being carried out in various areas.

Dr Saurabh Kango, Associate Dean–I, Industry and International Affairs, and Dr Prangya Ranjan Rout, Associate Dean–II, Industry and International Affairs, also contributed to the organisation of the programme and facilitated the interaction.

Conveying his message on the occasion, Director, NIT-Jalandhar, Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, emphasised on the importance of strengthening industry-academia partnerships, promoting innovation, and creating meaningful impact through collaborative efforts. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to the representatives of Laghu Udyog Bharati, faculty members, heads, coordinators and supporting staff for their valuable participation and contribution to the successful conduct of the interaction.

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