NIT-Jalandhar alumnus cracks UPSC civil services examination

Akash Kumar, an alumnus of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar has cracked the prestigious UPSC civil services examination by securing an All India Rank (AIR) 789, bringing laurels to the institute.

Advertisement

Akash who hails from Sonepur in Bihar has completed his BTech in mechanical engineering from the institute in 2021. After graduating, he was selected through campus placement by Larsen and Toubro. However, determined to pursue a career in the civil services, he left the job within three months and began preparing full time for the UPSC examination.

Advertisement

His journey towards success was marked by perseverance and resilience. In 2022, Akash faced an early setback when he was unable to clear the preliminary examination. Despite the disappointment, he continued preparing with renewed focus. In the following attempts, he cleared the prelims but fell short in the mains examination twice.

Advertisement

Learning from each attempt, he refined his strategy and continued working towards the goal. His persistence finally paid off in the 2025 attempt when he cleared all stages of the examination. This was also his first time appearing for the interview stage.

Congratulating him on the achievement, Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director of NIT Jalandhar, Registrar Ajay Bansal, President of the NITJ Alumni Association Anish Sachdeva and Chairman (Alumni Affairs) Dr Jatinder Kumar Ratan extended their best wishes to Akash for a successful career in the civil services. The institute said the achievement would inspire many students to pursue their goals with determination.