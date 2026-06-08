NIT-Jalandhar hosts five-day workshop on Material Characterisation Techniques

The Department of Chemistry at Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, successfully organised a five-day hands-on workshop on "Material Characterisation Techniques" from June 2 to 6.

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The workshop was coordinated under the Chairman, BoG (Prof J S Yadav), the Director (Prof B K Kanaujia), the Registrar (Prof Anish Sachdeva), the Dean of Academics (Prof Raman Bedi), the Dean of Research and Consultancy (Prof Rohit Mehra), the Dean of Industry and International Affairs (Prof Ajay Bansal) and the Head of Department (Dr Uma Shanker), who commended the initiative for promoting advanced research capabilities. All the faculty members of the department were present. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members, PhD research scholars, postgraduate students and undergraduate students from various institutes/universities like GNDU, Amritsar; DS College, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh; Lovely Professional University; IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, main campus, Kapurthala; Burdwan Institute of Management and Computer Science; Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow; and Chandigarh University.

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Faculty from the Department of Chemistry delivered expert lectures on techniques such as UV-Visible Spectroscopy, Fluorescence Spectroscopy, Contact Angle Analyzer, Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FT-IR), Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) and Cyclic Voltammetry.

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An industry expert, Dr Ishu Singhal, from Hydrocell also delivered a lecture on Hydrogen Electrolyzer Technology and AI-Enabled Hardware Automation Systems for Advanced Materials Research.

A dedicated hands-on session allowed participants to operate instruments, analyse real samples and interpret data under expert guidance. The interactive format encouraged lively discussions on research challenges and emerging trends in materials science. Participants appreciated the balanced blend of theory and practice. The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks and fostered valuable networking among the scientific community.