NIT-Jalandhar hosts International conference on trends in traditional, technical textiles

The Department of Textile Technology, NIT Jalandhar, is hosting a three-day 4th International Conference on Emerging Trends in Traditional and Technical Textiles 2026 (ICETT 2026), which began on September 4 and will conclude on September 6. The conference has brought together textile experts, researchers, academicians, industry professionals and students from India and several countries to discuss emerging developments in the textile sector.

The inaugural ceremony of the conference was attended by Prof JN Chakraborty, Officiating Director, NIT Jalandhar and Prof Anish Sachdeva, Registrar, NIT Jalandhar. The ceremony highlighted the objectives of the conference and its focus on research, innovation, emerging technologies and industrial applications in the textile sector. The conference was also attended by Prof S Rajendran, University of Greater Manchester; Prof Roshan Unmar, University of Mauritius; Dr Nandan Kumar, Managing Director, High-Performance Textiles; and Dr Sandeep Patil, Director, E-Spin, Kanpur, as guests of honour. The conference focuses on the rapidly expanding role of textiles beyond conventional applications, with growing emphasis on advanced and technical textiles.

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ICETT 2026 covers key areas including advanced and technical textiles, sustainable materials and processes smart and multifunctional textiles, innovative textile structures, emerging technologies and industrial applications. It also explores how traditional textile knowledge can be combined with modern science and technology to promote innovation and new developments in the field.

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The conference is witnessing participation from the United Kingdom, South Africa, Mauritius, Australia and Vietnam, along with experts from leading Indian institutions and organisations including IIT Delhi, ATIRA, NITRA, Central Silk Board, NIFT and ICAR. Research papers are being presented and discussed during the conference, while young researchers, doctoral scholars and students are getting an opportunity to showcase their work, interact with international experts and explore research and industry collaborations.

Student participation also includes research posters, providing young researchers an opportunity to present their work and engage with experts and participants. The conference is being organised under the chairmanship of Prof Vinay Midha, Prof A Mukhopadhyay, Prof AK Choudhary and Prof Monica Sikka along with Dr Lalit Jajpura, Head, Department of Textile Technology, coordinating the departmental efforts.

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Prof BK Kanaujia, Director, NIT Jalandhar, congratulated the organising team and participants and expressed hope that ICETT 2026 would foster meaningful research collaborations and contribute to advancements in the textile sector.