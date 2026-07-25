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Home / Jalandhar / NIT-Jalandhar, IIT-Jammu ink pact on PhD programme

NIT-Jalandhar, IIT-Jammu ink pact on PhD programme

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:26 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu, signed an agreement to start a Joint Doctoral Degree Programme, under which scholars will be awarded a joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree.

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The agreement was signed by Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, NIT-Jalandhar, and Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT-Jammu, in the presence of Prof Raman Bedi, Dean (Academic), NIT, along with other officials from both institutions.

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The collaboration aims to strengthen academic cooperation, promote multidisciplinary research, and give PhD scholars an opportunity to benefit from the expertise, research facilities, and academic resources of both institutions.

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Under the programme, PhD scholars will be enrolled at both NIT and IIT, and will carry out their research under the joint guidance of faculty members from both institutions.

They will normally spend at least 12 months at the host institution, where they will have access to laboratories, research facilities, academic services and professional development opportunities. The programme will be offered across all research areas, subject to the availability of suitable faculty expertise and approved research proposals.

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