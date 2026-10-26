NIT-Jalandhar organises course on advanced material characterisation

The department of Chemistry at Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar organised a five-day short-term course on advanced analytical techniques for material characterisation, bringing together research scholars and postgraduate students from IITs, NITs and central and state universities.

The programme, conducted from October 21 to 25, aimed to familiarise participants with advanced techniques used to study the structure, composition, morphology and properties of materials with a focus on their practical applications in scientific research.

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The course covered the principles of analytical techniques, instrumentation, data interpretation and the use of modern characterisation tools, helping participants connect theoretical knowledge with practical research applications.

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The inaugural session was attended by Prof Rohit Mehra, Dean, Research and Consultancy; Dr Uma Shanker, head of the Department of Chemistry; Prof N C Kothiyal; Dr Rakesh Kumar; Dr Sadhika Khullar; Dr Kiran Singh; Dr Poonam Rani; and Dr Manisha Devi.

Prof Mehra highlighted the importance of analytical techniques in advanced material characterisation and their role in scientific research.

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Dr Neha Sardana from IIT Ropar delivered an expert lecture on microscopic techniques on October 21. The session focused on the use of microscopy to study the morphology, surface features and microstructure of materials along with the interpretation of characterisation results.