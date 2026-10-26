DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / NIT-Jalandhar organises course on advanced material characterisation

NIT-Jalandhar organises course on advanced material characterisation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:41 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NIT Jalandhar
Advertisement

The department of Chemistry at Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar organised a five-day short-term course on advanced analytical techniques for material characterisation, bringing together research scholars and postgraduate students from IITs, NITs and central and state universities.

The programme, conducted from October 21 to 25, aimed to familiarise participants with advanced techniques used to study the structure, composition, morphology and properties of materials with a focus on their practical applications in scientific research.

Advertisement

The course covered the principles of analytical techniques, instrumentation, data interpretation and the use of modern characterisation tools, helping participants connect theoretical knowledge with practical research applications.

Advertisement

The inaugural session was attended by Prof Rohit Mehra, Dean, Research and Consultancy; Dr Uma Shanker, head of the Department of Chemistry; Prof N C Kothiyal; Dr Rakesh Kumar; Dr Sadhika Khullar; Dr Kiran Singh; Dr Poonam Rani; and Dr Manisha Devi.

Prof Mehra highlighted the importance of analytical techniques in advanced material characterisation and their role in scientific research.

Advertisement

Dr Neha Sardana from IIT Ropar delivered an expert lecture on microscopic techniques on October 21. The session focused on the use of microscopy to study the morphology, surface features and microstructure of materials along with the interpretation of characterisation results.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts