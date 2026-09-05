NIT-Jalandhar organises SPARC-sponsored workshop on heat recovery, energy efficiency

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar, organised a two-day SPARC-sponsored workshop on ‘Advancing Heat Recovery Thermal Polygeneration: Computational Tools, Process Design and Practical Training’ on September 3 and 4. The workshop was organised in collaboration with Imperial College London, UK and the University of Pisa, Italy.

The workshop was conducted under the SPARC project entitled ‘Exergy Optimisation Framework for Waste Heat Recovery in Next-Generation Polygeneration Systems’. It brought together eminent academicians, researchers, industry experts and students to deliberate on recent advances in waste heat recovery, thermal polygeneration, energy efficiency, decarbonisation and sustainable energy systems.

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The inaugural session was attended by Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, NIT Jalandhar, who delivered the presidential address. Prof Anish Kumar Sachdeva, Registrar; Prof Ajay Bansal, Dean, Industry and International Affairs; and Prof Rohit Mehra, Dean, Research and Consultancy, also addressed the gathering.

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Dr Jagabandhu Kole, Senior Vice-President & Head R&D, JSW Cements, Mumbai, was the guest of honour, while Prof Christos N Markides, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Imperial College London, UK, was the chief guest. Prof Tangellapalli Srinivas, HoD, Department of Mechanical Engineering and principal investigator of the SPARC project, presented an overview of the workshop and its objectives.

A major highlight of the workshop was the participation of international experts Prof Christos N Markides of Imperial College London and Prof Umberto Desideri of the University of Pisa, who shared their expertise on waste heat recovery, thermal polygeneration and sustainable energy systems. The workshop also featured experts from IIT Delhi, IIT Tirupati and other institutions providing participants with valuable academic and industrial perspectives.