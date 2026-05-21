NIT Jalandhar radiation lab earns global recognition

The Radiation Monitoring and Assessment Laboratory set up at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) has brought laurels with its research works receiving recognition at the international level.

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Led by Prof Rohit Mehra, the team running the lab has achieved a milestone with five of its research publications being cited in the prestigious United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) 2024 Report titled “Sources, Effects and Risks of Ionising Radiation.”

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The Radiation Monitoring and Assessment Laboratory at NIT Jalandhar has emerged as one of the leading centres in India working in the field of radiation physics and environmental safety. The laboratory is equipped with advanced scientific instruments for radiation monitoring, heavy metal analysis, gamma spectrometry and environmental sample testing.

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Apart from radiation research, the laboratory is also actively working on issues related to uranium and heavy metal contamination in groundwater. The research group has developed eco-friendly and cost-effective technologies using natural polymer-based materials for purification of contaminated water, particularly for rural and resource-limited areas. These technologies aim to provide safer drinking water and improve public health.

The laboratory has also established collaborations with several reputed national and international institutions, including Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Inter-University Accelerator Centre and National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology, further strengthening its global research presence.

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UNSCEAR is a scientific body of the United Nations that evaluates the effects of radiation on human health and the environment. Its reports are used globally by governments, scientists and policy-makers as important references in the field of radiation safety and environmental protection. The inclusion of research work from NIT Jalandhar in this report is considered a matter of pride not only for the institute but also for the Indian scientific community.

The recognition highlights the significant contribution of Prof Rohit Mehra and his research team in the areas of environmental radiation monitoring, radon and thoron studies, public health risk assessment and safe drinking water research. Over the years, the laboratory has carried out extensive field-based scientific studies in different parts of India to understand radiation exposure and its possible impact on human health.

One of the important findings acknowledged in the UNSCEAR report is the laboratory’s long-term research showing that thoron radiation levels inside houses can increase significantly during winter due to reduced ventilation. Such studies are important for understanding indoor radiation exposure and improving public awareness and safety measures.

The internationally recognised publications from the laboratory include studies related to radon and thoron monitoring, radiation dose assessment and environmental health investigations conducted in different regions of India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating Prof Mehra and his team on the achievement, Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director of NIT Jalandhar, said: “The citation of research publications from NIT Jalandhar in the UNSCEAR 2024 Report is a proud moment for the institute and a recognition of the high-quality research being carried out here. The work of Prof Mehra and his team has not only gained international visibility but is also contributing towards public health, environmental safety and sustainable solutions for society.”