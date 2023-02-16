NIT professor joins saffron party

Jalandhar, February 15
Professor Dr Sarbjit Singh, who has been working as a professor at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in New Delhi.
He joined the party there in the presence of Union Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma.
He was the HoD in the Department of Industrial Engineering, and served as a Professor at NIT for 25 years.
