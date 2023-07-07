NIT renews MoU with University of Florence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 6

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Florence, Italy, for a period of seven years. Earlier, it was from May 2018 to May 2023, for a period of five years.

Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, NIT Jalandhar, and Prof Alessandra Petrucci, president of the University of Florence, Italy, signed the MoU.

Dr Nitai Basak, associate professor and Head, the Department of Biotechnology, Dr BR Ambedkar NIT, and Dr Alessandra Adessi from the Department of Agriculture, Food, Environment and Forestry, University of Florence, Italy, will act as coordinators for this MoU.

Both the two Institutions intend to establish an exchange programme.