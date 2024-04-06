 NIT student gets AIR 7 in GATE-2024 : The Tribune India

NIT student gets AIR 7 in GATE-2024

Anmol Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

Anmol Mahajan, a student of third year from textile technology at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology has secured AIR 7 in GATE-2024, the result of which was declared recently.

Anmol scored 868. He thanked his professors and faculty members for their guidance. On his achievement, he said: “I am eager to utilise my score to pursue further education or secure opportunities in PSUs, and contribute to India’s textile sector.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

