NIT student gets AIR 7 in GATE-2024

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

Anmol Mahajan, a student of third year from textile technology at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology has secured AIR 7 in GATE-2024, the result of which was declared recently.

Anmol scored 868. He thanked his professors and faculty members for their guidance. On his achievement, he said: “I am eager to utilise my score to pursue further education or secure opportunities in PSUs, and contribute to India’s textile sector.”

