NIT textile dept gets Rs 6 cr research grant

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

The Department of Textile Technology at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) has secured a grant of Rs 6.78 crore for four research projects in the area of technical textiles from the Union Ministry of Textile.

A project of Rs 2.15 crore has been sanctioned to Prof Vinay Midha for runoff erosion control using jute and coir biaxial stitch bonded non-woven geotextiles.

A project of Rs 1.88 crore has been sanctioned to Dr Mukesh Bajya for the development of cost-effective ballistic and stab resistance soft body armour by using different high performance materials. A Rs 1.78 crore project has been sanctioned to Dr N K Palaniswamy for developing solution blow spinning (SBS) of micro/nanofibre fabrics for air filtration.

A project on potential technique alternative to electro spinning worth Rs 1.05 crore has been sanctioned to Dr ZB Kamble for design and manufacturing of advanced and multifunctional textile structural composite materials using textile waste.